Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $172.37. 175,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,451. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

