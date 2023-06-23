Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.33.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
