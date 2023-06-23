Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 132,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

