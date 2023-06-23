Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after buying an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,343,000 after purchasing an additional 121,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 1,314,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,432. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

