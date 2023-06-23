Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Purchased by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple comprises 5.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 6.22% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

