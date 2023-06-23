Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

MAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

