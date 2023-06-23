Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RQHTF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Reliq Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

About Reliq Health Technologies

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.