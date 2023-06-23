Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Reliq Health Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RQHTF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Reliq Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About Reliq Health Technologies
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Reliq Health Technologies from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Reliq Health Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.