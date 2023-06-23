McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.19

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.19 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35). McBride shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 159,896 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on shares of McBride in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
The firm has a market cap of £45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -165.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01.
McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.
