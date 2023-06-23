McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,430 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

