McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 278,654.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,383 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 5.2% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.