McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

