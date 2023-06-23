Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:MDP traded down C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$7.75. 40,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$2.80 and a one year high of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

