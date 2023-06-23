MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MediaTek from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Get MediaTek alerts:

MediaTek Price Performance

Shares of MediaTek stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. MediaTek has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.