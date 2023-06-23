MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.52

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $10.65. MediWound shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 8,039 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 180.62% and a negative net margin of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.