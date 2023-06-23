Metahero Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and approximately $353,684.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

