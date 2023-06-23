Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

