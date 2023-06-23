Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Decreased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 509,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.