Milestone Resources Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $375.99. 675,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,906. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.07 and a 200-day moving average of $365.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $356.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

