Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 15,550 shares trading hands.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

