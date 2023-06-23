Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Trading Down 2.1%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 252.20 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.29). 376,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 714,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.60 ($3.36).

Molten Ventures Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.01 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

