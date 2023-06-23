MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.70.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $398.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.