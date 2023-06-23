Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $190.82 million and $4.59 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,851,345 coins and its circulating supply is 662,298,487 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

