Moonriver Market Cap Reaches $40.61 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $40.61 million and $2.91 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $5.78 or 0.00018722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,848,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,027,734 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

