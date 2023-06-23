Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

