Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

