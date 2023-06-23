Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,519 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $1,120,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,378,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,138,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 320,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $261.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 384.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

