Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,344.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $283.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

