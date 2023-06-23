Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

