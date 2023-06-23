MRA Advisory Group Buys 1,723 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 79,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,129. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

