MRA Advisory Group Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MRA Advisory Group cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $680.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,264. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

