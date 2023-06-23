MRA Advisory Group Invests $253,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 849,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

