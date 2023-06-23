MRA Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

ELV stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.06. 322,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.85 and a 200-day moving average of $476.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

