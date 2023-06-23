MRA Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $15,922,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 150,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,811. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

