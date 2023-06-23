MRA Advisory Group Sells 1,296 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.72. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

