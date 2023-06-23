MRA Advisory Group Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 163,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.