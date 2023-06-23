MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE MSM opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

