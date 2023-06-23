Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $864.07

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 864.07 ($11.06) and traded as low as GBX 838 ($10.72). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 838 ($10.72), with a volume of 67,212 shares traded.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 863.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 855.48. The stock has a market cap of £932.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is -5,294.12%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

