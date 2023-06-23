MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Trading Down 4.6%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.66. 305,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 461,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

