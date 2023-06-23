Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 2,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Nabtesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Nabtesco Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Featured Articles

