Nano Market Cap Achieves $93.55 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $93.55 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,518.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00294397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00594861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00507927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00060667 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

