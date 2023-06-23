Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $91.25 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002277 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $91.25 million and $1.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,078.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00285400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00508499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00475481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00056328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

