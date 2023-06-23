National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 231.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.56%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

