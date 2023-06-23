Nblh Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1,439.66 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

