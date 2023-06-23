Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,351,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,110 shares.The stock last traded at $21.44 and had previously closed at $21.56.
Several research firms have commented on NEOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 537.88 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,261,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
