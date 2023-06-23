Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,351,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,110 shares.The stock last traded at $21.44 and had previously closed at $21.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 537.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,261,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

