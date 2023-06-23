New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

