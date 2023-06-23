Nexo (NEXO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $365.15 million and $3.18 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Nexo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

