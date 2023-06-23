NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NEE stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

