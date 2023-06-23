NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.75

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 28364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
