Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 33145583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £268,698.40, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

