Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,599,831 shares changing hands.

Non-Standard Finance Trading Down 50.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £268,698.40, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

